Final meeting for the season

The Northern Southland Trotting Club holds its final meeting of the 2024/2025 season at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill this Saturday.

Top-quality harness racing is the order of the day with several feature races on the programme.

Admission at the gate is free while the club is offering a $50 Gold Card which allows access to the Top of the Park with superb viewing, food and beverage.

The first race starts at noon and owners are welcome in the Alabar owners’ room on the first floor of the main grandstand for hospitality throughout the day.

To find out more, go to the Northern Southland Trotting Club Facebook page.

By Lindsay Beer