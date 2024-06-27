Fire and light show to be held at Bluff

Matariki will be celebrated in Bluff on Saturday evening when the organisers of the town’s regular Thieves Alley Markets hold a special Matariki Fire & Light Market at the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival site on Barrow St from 5pm to 9pm.

The evening will feature a wide range of stalls with a variety of wares plus a fire and light show featuring fire pois and decorated fire drums.

The market stalls feature a variety of items including crafts, soaps, sewing, lights, pellet wood picture frames, plants and plenty more, as well as some food options.

The oyster festival site is ideal for the event with covered areas for the market, while the fire and light show can take place outdoors under the stars as the town celebrates Matariki.

Entry to the event is via the Barrow St gate of the festival site.

Barrow St runs parallel to Bluff’s main street (Gore St) one block off that street.

Entry is free to the event in a sheltered venue with ample opportunity to enjoy Matariki under the stars.

- By Lindsay Beer