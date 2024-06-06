Flying high and building for the future at Winton

With two senior men’s teams, the first time since 2013, a women’s team, and a growing junior club, Winton FC has built on its family-friendly vibe to become a competitive club across the grades of the Southland footballing competitions.

With a new coach in John Corson, and a new kit from Beast Mode, a professional approach has been adopted by the senior men’s team which has seen them become a force in the division one competition.

The club has set its sights on a return to the Donald Gray Premier League in the very near future.

"We are leading the division one men’s competition and have a good squad and, if we can retain the body of that, then I can’t see anything stopping us from taking the step up," club president Cody Kinraid said.

"The club is adding to its senior numbers all the time and we have a good number of juniors coming through, so the future of the club is looking good," Kinraid says.

From fundraising efforts ranging from pumpkin picking to sausage sizzles, there is a real community feel to the club which grows year-on-year.

Winton plays their home games at Moore’s Reserve and held the preseason competition for all senior grades this year, picking up the reserve grade trophy in the men’s competition.

The women also did well, winning two of their four games to finish fourth, but only on goal difference from second-place finishers, Southend United.

If you want to join a progressive club with a great future, whether it be in a playing capacity in the junior or senior grades, want to join the coaching ranks or simply help out, drop the club an email at wintonfootball@gmail.com.

If you want to check out this great club, head down to Moore’s Reserve this Saturday for club day, featuring all the juniors in the morning, then see the division one men take on Balclutha and the senior women take on Gore, both kicking off at 1pm.

- By Chris Montgomery