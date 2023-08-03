France beckons skilled schoolgirl

Southland Girls' High Alexandra Wisely will represent New Zealand at the Heritage Rugby Cup in France this September. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A Southland pupil is still pinching herself after being selected to represent New Zealand internationally in September.

Southland Girls’ High School pupil Alexandra Wisely, 13, will be the only player from Southland representing the country and the region when she takes part in an under-15 sevens team at the inaugural Heritage Rugby Cup in France.

Alexandra still could not believe she would play in such an important competition, where 28 teams from around the world will compete over five days.

She heard the news from her father three weeks ago.

"It's still a bit surreal — I didn't think I was going to get it because there were heaps of people [trying to get] in.

"It is really nice, but I really didn't think I was going to get it."

The team was selected by the New Zealand Rugby Players Association in partnership with Condor Rugby Football Club.

Alexandra started playing at 6 years old, influenced by her younger brother who started to play about the same time as her.

"My family watches rugby, but I love playing rugby.

"I enjoy just playing within a team environment. I think it is really fun."

Alexandra along with her fellow team-mates will spend three weeks in France, where they will compete and train.

As well as playing rugby, the teams will take part in a cooking challenge to show off their traditions and cultures and will make a short film illustrating the value of world rugby.

Not only will it be her first time competing in such an important tournament, it will also be another milestone for the Southland pupil.

"This is my first trip overseas. I love travelling so I am really excited."

While she did not know if she would have time to visit any tourist attractions, she was just eager for the whole experience and to take part in an international competition.

She had been counting down the days — 25 — until her trip and believed it would become harder to sleep as she grew more anxious by the day over the opportunity.

"I'm pretty nervous. I get nervous enough just when I am playing for my team at Girl’s High — imagine playing representing New Zealand!" she laughed.

The halfback grew up close to Riverton where another Southland rugby star was born — Black Ferns Amy DeLa Rue.

Alexandra hoped to be able to continue to make the region proud.

"I want to like carry on doing it and see how far I can get."

Southland Girls’ High Rugby teacher and coach Nathan Muir was proud of Alexandra’s efforts.

He was approached by the association to see if there was anyone who could be a good fit for the team and her name "popped" into his head immediately.

They worked together on the application and cover letter and he was stoked when he heard she was in.

"Lots of kids have skills and lots of kids have all the characteristics of rugby players, but it's hard to teach those things off the field — motivation, attitude, being a team player and willingness to compete.

"Alex sort of summarises that. She is a very skillful player and has a great attitude to the sport."