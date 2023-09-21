Fun and fellowship for the community

Living Memories Friendship Club is a support and fellowship group.

This is a group run by volunteers, for Alzheimers Southland and there are three activities attached to the programme.

1. Living Memories activity afternoon, which is held at Age Concern twice monthly.

Our aim is to offer those living with dementia/Alzheimers and their families, information, music, fun activities and exercises in a social atmosphere, ending the afternoon with a delicious afternoon tea.

This is provided by our wonderful volunteers, Leita Wishart and Clare Anderson.

2. A weekly bus trip for eight members at a time to enjoy a day out and provide some much needed respite for the carer and family.

Southland has such beautiful scenery which makes the bus trips so special, as every week is different.

Everyone takes a packed lunch and the volunteers provide a hot drink of tea or coffee. When it’s good weather they find a picnic spot, but many hotels and restaurants are also happy to host our members for an inside lunch and drink if it’s wet or cold.

A big thank you to Doug Officer for driving, as well as Denise Randall and Mary Pearce for co-ordinating and caring for everyone on the trip.

3. The Carers’ Morning Tea, is held at First in Windsor once a month for carers and their families who can enjoy chatting to others with similar daily issues, on their journey with their loved ones.

This is an opportunity to share experiences, talk about what is happening and how they dealt with the situation. The journey can be difficult and a learning curve for many carers, but sharing those challenges can be very helpful.

These community programmes are co-ordinated by Denise Randall from Alzheimers Southland.