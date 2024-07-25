Heavyweight grapples gold on the mat

Cody Martin wins a gold medal at the International Brazilian Federation Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Japan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The road to achieving mental toughness is what led to a Southland man winning gold at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships in Japan last month.

Cody Martin got first place in the Adult Blue Belt Ultra Heavyweights division after winning by submission.

"Winning by submission is the ultimate goal in jujitsu fighting and the equivalent to a knock-out in boxing.

"I managed to win by submission in under a minute and a half," Martin said.

He was initially attracted to the sport after listening to a Joe Rogan podcast about "jujitsu changing people not just physically but also mentally".

The Invercargill local likened his approach to the martial art to a game of chess and used the same mental tactics during the board game to outwit his opponents on the mat.

He had only been dabbling in the sport for a few years so standing at the top of the podium after his first international tournament was gratifying and "paid off months of preparation".

Martin participated in a 10-week fighting camp leading up to the fight including gym work that pushed his body to the limit.

"I had an ankle sprain going into the fight which I sustained during fight camp but thankfully it held up," he said.

The novice fighter was proud to have represented the Invercargill Fight Centre Universal Vale Tudo on the world stage, and winning the tournament had now ranked him as the fifth ultra heavyweight in the world.

"This is awesome for Aotearoa New Zealand because we’ve started to become well-known for our grappling worldwide," he said.

Meeting other competitors from the international jujitsu circuit brought about an awareness of the competitive nature of the sport and an opportunity to make connections with future training partners.

"Everyone was sharp and eyed the same prize.

"After the fight everyone was warm and friendly and we ended up following each other on social media.

"The culture around Brazilian jujitsu is something truly special," he said.

Martin has the Pan-Pacific championship in Melbourne on his radar, an Aotearoa Brazilian jujitsu show on the cards and he has set his sights on getting to the world championships in California next year.

He is open to sponsorship opportunities to get him to compete in the overseas events.

Those interested in supporting him can email codymartinbjj@gmail.com