Helping families, shoes and all

The Shoe Booth volunteers Sheryl Johnson (left) and Barbara Gilliam had a lot of fun giving away school uniforms, shoes, coats and backpacks at the latest annual uniform giveaway on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Record numbers turned out for The Shoe Booth's annual school uniform giveaway on Sunday.

Co-founder Donagh Booth said about 500 people visited the booth to receive the 700 items given away that included shoes, backpacks and uniforms.

Thirteen volunteers helped people who were lined up before the doors opened at Age Concern, she said.

"It was just incredible ... it was well set out and everyone was just happy-as.

"We had a lady come back from last year and she gave us a donation because she just said it saved her hundreds and hundreds of dollars.

"A lot of people can't believe it's free for a start, but they're very, very grateful.''

Uniforms could cost some families, who had several children at high school, hundreds of dollars.

"We're talking just a pair of shoes is $100 or more,'' she said.

"It's also about things not going into landfill, recycling. It's not just people really struggling _ people that want to do second-hand and don't want to see stuff going to waste.''

The Shoe Booth was started by Mrs Booth and her daughter Maddison after they saw a little boy stealing food in a supermarket.

While there was minimal clothing left at the end of Sunday, Mrs Booth said they would like to receive more Southland Girls' and Southland Boys' High School uniform items.

The Shoe Booth also had a school formal clothing loan service, which had been so well received by the community, it was undergoing growing pains.

"We need a shop for our formal wear, we've got 200 dresses and over 100 suits. We need somewhere young people and their families can come and try on.''

It also needed enough space for a washing machine and somewhere to use a steam wardrobe if one was donated.

They were also on the hunt for a 40ft shipping container that could be permanently refitted as an outlet for shoes.

"So that's the dream, to have shoes in a container that's really eco-friendly and solar powered.

"We've been doing the hard mahi for a few years now and love it. But for it to continue to grow, we need some help.''

To date, all The Shoe Booth's activities had been self-funded.

Because their expansion plans incorporated other ideas, they had also decided to rebrand all operations under one title - Rebooth.

- By Toni McDonald