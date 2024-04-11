Huge day of harness racing on track for Winton

Winton is set for a huge day of harness racing on Saturday.

A 12-race programme of quality harness racing will run at Central Southland Raceway headlined by the Winton Harness Racing Club’s first group race in their 100-year history.

The Entain Grp 2 2YO Fillies Classic carries a stake of $70,000 and is race 8 on the programme, timed for 2.33pm.

Other features include the Southern Standardbred Breeders Assn/VetSouth Equine Southern Belle Speed Series Final, the $25,000 Stearne Roofing Ltd Winton Cup and the final heat of the Alabar Southern Supremacy Series.

The $20,000 Murray Gray Memorial for 2YO Colts and Geldings and the Cox Family Handicap Trot are also part of a bumper programme.

There will be free children’s entertainment plus a lolly scramble while the first 100 children on course receive a free ice cream.

Club president Ian Goodman said the club was delighted to be hosting its first ever Group event along with a very strong support card.

A limited number of hospitality options are still available.

The first race is scheduled for 11.42am with the last timed to start at 4.39pm. Admission is free.

On Sunday, April 21, the region’s premier race meeting takes place at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill with the culmination of many of the province’s major series and the opportunity for one woman on course to win a Diamond Ring valued at over $5000 courtesy of Coats & Schuck Jewellers and the Invercargill Harness Racing Club.

- By Lindsay Beer