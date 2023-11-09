iAM Games receives national recognition

A big cheer from Pippa Judd, 8, at the iAM Games in July. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southland event to give youth with disabilities opportunities to take part in physical activities has won a national prize.

The iAM Games, held in July, was a collaborative effort by dedicated parents involved in Inclusive Activity Murihiku and Active Southland to give about 60 young people aged 5-21 living with disabilities the opportunity to take part in physical activities.

Last week the event won the outstanding event award at the 2023 New Zealand Recreation Awards.

Active Southland communications manager Nathan Burdon said winning the award for the two-day event was hugely humbling.

"It showed what we could do in Southland, we’re small but we’re big enough that if we come together, we can achieve something special.

"We’ve come from a space where there wasn’t much opportunity and growing those opportunities over the last couple of years and having a big event like iAM games really normalises it, even if you have a disability, you should have the opportunity to be active as well."

The games included going to the pools and doing water activities, playing a modified version of cricket hosted by Southland Cricket, archery tag, and clip and climb, among other activities.

Mr Burdon said the games were a great opportunity for the youth to socialise and get to know each other.

"Some of the people in this community can be isolated as individuals and their families can feel isolated as well so the opportunity to come together over a couple of days, grow their confidence, and connect and meet new people and just to have fun it was just awesome."

The event was supported by many community organisations including ILT, Invercargill City Council, Community Trust South and YMCA.

Mr Burdon said he hoped the games would become an annual event.