Interest high in endurance series

Jordan Michels, of Invercargill, takes the chequered flag in his Marc Ford Mustang in the class 2 & 3 one-hour race at Teretonga Park, Invercargill, last year. PHOTO: VANESSA ADCOCK/SUPPLIED

Tickets are on sale for the opening round of the South Island Endurance Series at Teretonga Park, Invercargill on September 14.

The event will feature three endurance races — two one-hour races and a three-hour race.

Local interest will be high with Invercargill driver Glen Brazier sharing his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with Auckland driver Andrew Waite. The duo finished fourth in the recent North Island Series, taking the overall win at the last round.

Jordan Michels will be looking to repeat his success in last year’s class 2 & 3 one-hour race in his MARC Ford Mustang.

The tickets which cost $15 each (plus any applicable charges) are available from E Hayes & Sons. Children 14 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.

The action starts at 9am with three 15-minute qualifying sessions. The class 4 & 5 one-hour race follows at 10.20am with the class 2 & 3 one-hour race next at 11.40am.

The three-hour race starts at 1.30pm.

- By Lindsay Beer