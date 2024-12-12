Jingle bells and joy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said the highly anticipated annual dinners treated 700 guests to a three-course meal, great company and entertainment.
Every year, ILT invited Invercargill residents over 70 years old to apply for a place at the dinner, with attendees selected through a random draw.
Since its inception in 1993, the well-loved tradition has seen ILT serve over 25,000 meals, spreading joy and making memories.
ILT board members and staff volunteered their time to serve the invited guests.
While absent overseas, ILT president Paddy O’Brien shared the board’s enthusiasm for the evening.
A performance from New River Primary School’s ukulele group alongside members from the Invercargill Musical Theatre added a special touch to the entertainment, while crowd favourite Margaret Bates delighted guests with her keyboard skills.
— APL