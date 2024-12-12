Jingle bells and joy

Invercargill residents Philip and Liz Fraser got into the spirit of the Christmas season at the annual ILT over 70s Christmas dinner held at Ascot Park on Monday evening. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Festive cheer filled the Ascot Park Hotel dining room on Monday as the ILT hosted the first of two Christmas dinners for over 70s.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said the highly anticipated annual dinners treated 700 guests to a three-course meal, great company and entertainment.

Every year, ILT invited Invercargill residents over 70 years old to apply for a place at the dinner, with attendees selected through a random draw.

Since its inception in 1993, the well-loved tradition has seen ILT serve over 25,000 meals, spreading joy and making memories.

A full Ascot Park Hotel restaurant hosted Gwen Brown and 350 other seniors.

"With the rising cost of living, this year’s event feels even more special. We are pleased to offer our guests a wonderful night out — all at no cost to them," Mr Ramsay said.

ILT board members and staff volunteered their time to serve the invited guests.

While absent overseas, ILT president Paddy O’Brien shared the board’s enthusiasm for the evening.

Ascot Park staff Maya Nicol, Kayla McMurdo and Bryce Harrison are ready to serve the first course of dinner to the hundreds of over 70s.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with this part of the community and recognise the ongoing contribution they make to our city," Mr O’Brien said.

A performance from New River Primary School’s ukulele group alongside members from the Invercargill Musical Theatre added a special touch to the entertainment, while crowd favourite Margaret Bates delighted guests with her keyboard skills.

— APL