Kicker clinches win for Riverton

Photos courtesy of Riverton Rugby Club

The Riverton Rugby Club in their 150th season won the division two final 32-27 over Waikiwi on Saturday.

Riverton lifted the CJ Soper Trophy in front of a big crowd at the ocean-side ground after going through the 2024 season unbeaten.

Riverton had convincingly beaten Waikiwi in horrible conditions during the round robin competition but Saturday’s final was a very different game.

Waikiwi scored more tries than the locals but Riverton’s goal-kicker Cullen Thompson proved to be the winning difference, he landed eight conversions from eight attempts.

Former Marist and Stags front-rower Reuben Northover was another top performer in the final.

Riverton head coach Tony Perium had former Stags flanker Phil Halder and centre Kalani Elder helping coach the team this year.

Halder said Waikiwi played great rugby. "Their kicking game was excellent, I think they recovered all of their kick offs. Their number 10, Shawn Henderson had it on a string.

"Our kicking in general play is not as good as it should be, the boys usually run the ball out of trouble and they tried it again on Saturday and put themselves under pressure."

The final attracted the biggest crowd Halder had seen at Riverton.

Grassroots Rugby TV was at Riverton for the match and labelled it the biggest crowd they had seen all year.

Waikiwi, in their 125th season, also had great support throughout the year.

Riverton used 35 players this year; the hardest thing was choosing the 22 each week, Halder said.

"I struggled with that this year, we rotated the players pretty well during the season but picked our strongest team towards the end."

Some of Riverton’s top quality players this year were Kalani and his brother Grayson Elder at halfback, Elliot Warrender was a wrecking ball in the midfield and fullback Cullen Thompson also filled in for regular first five-eighth Jono Shaw, he said.

Riverton’s openside Reece Horrell earned numerous turnovers each week.

The win ranks Riverton as the 14th strongest team in Southland. The club is in a great position with primary-aged teams in each grade and has a second senior team in the competitive presidents grade.

Halder said a lot of people did a lot of good work at the club to accommodate everyone.

"If we have a high-quality player they absolutely get our blessing to try their hand in the higher grades.

"We obviously have a good connection with Marist; Riverton lad Jackson Bevin is their current player of the year."

- By John Langford