Kids tough it out for fun challenge

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Energy levels were ramped up to the max at Rugby Park yesterday as 1700 Mitre10 Tough Kids from 40 schools around Southland waited for their chance to conquer the 1.5km purpose-built giant obstacle course.

The course’s obstacles included slip’n’slides, tyre hopping, tubes, hurdles and inflatables.

Active Southland events co-ordinator Sara Tuapati said the annual event was traditionally well supported by primary schools.

It was so popular with the region’s schools, it sold out very quickly, she said.

Each school was able to field up to 85 pupils from Years 3-8 in their entry but numbers varied depending on the school and interest from the pupils.

While the Invercargill-based event experienced some rain on the day, bad weather had never resulted in the gathering being cancelled, she said.

"They come rain, hail or shine and the kids get wet regardless."