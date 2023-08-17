Langlands hotel performs strongly in first year

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay is pleased with the performance of The Langlands in its first year. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

ILT’s chief executive still cannot believe the new hotel in Invercargill is already celebrating its first year.

After a pandemic, a couple of hiccups and some delays, The Langlands was opened to the public on August 22 last year.

The 4.5-star hotel had an investment of $52 million and it is a seven-storey facility with 78 rooms and five eateries and bars.

"I can’t believe it’s been a year already but it’s been great. I mean, the business itself, has been received exactly the way that we hoped it would with different food and beverage opportunities for people to come and see, for locals to come and use," ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said.

"We’re still getting the same feedback, which is that it has the wow factor.

"I think I used the word proud when we opened and I think that pride is still there right through the organisation."

While it had been a challenging year for the hospitality industry overall, the business performed better than expected, Mr Ramsay said.

With occupancy being about 50%, they were operating over the budgeted figures, he said.

"Each area of the business is at least 5 to 10% over than we initially thought we would achieve through the feasibility phase."

While management and the ILT board were pleased with the venture, the business also faced its challenges throughout the year.

These included the departure of former general manager Brian Townley and executive chef Jinu Abraham at the start of the year.

However, while both were very important positions for the business, Mr Ramsay said they were pleased and satisfied as they could find very competent staff to fill in the positions — Brazilian chef Vandeilson Santi and Alannah Tamariki for the general manager role.

Staffing turnover was one of the main challenges, he said.

"That was definitely the biggest challenge, and that was across the industry, right?

"So we knew it — opening when we did — that finding enough people will be the key, but I think one of the benefits of taking a staged opening meant that we didn’t overexpose the business."

While most of the feedback had been positive, there was one in particular that was printed and framed on the wall.

"It was two stars out of five — you’ll look at that and go, what have we not done? The explanation underneath was ‘it’s too posh for me’ and that is the reason that we framed it because it’s exactly what we wanted."

The proposal of this hotel was to bring something new and exciting for Invercargill, Mr Ramsay said.

"It’s not going to be for everyone and we don’t mind that because we’ve got plenty of other businesses through our portfolio that people can use.

"But we’ve definitely aimed to take things to the hospitality scene and Invercargill to a different level, I firmly believe we’ve achieved that."