PHOTO: NINA TAPU

All Black legend Richie McCaw sits comfortably in the Invercargill Civic Theatre dressing room, opening up about the lessons he learned in life, on and off the rugby field.

McCaw got up close and personal with Southlanders last week when he delivered his Lessons from a Legend talk.

Hundreds of Southlanders took advantage of the free event and claimed their seats to hear the Westpac ambassador share his experiences on leadership, resilience and keeping cool under pressure.

"The legends in my own life that I’ve learnt lessons from were my parents.

"They were the first ones that I learnt values from and how to carry myself," he said.

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey and ILT Board president Paddy O’Brien shared question and answer duties, quizzing McCaw while he sat between them on the couch.

He also paid tribute to previous rugby coaches Robbie Dean, Steve Hansen, Wayne Smith and Graham Henry.