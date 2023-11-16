Manager has future focus

Jo Hutton

A new general manager has been appointed to ILT Stadium Southland after Nigel Skelt’s departure this year.

ILT Stadium Southland interim chair Hayden Rankin said Jo Hutton (pictured) had been appointed to the role and was relishing the challenge of running the iconic Southland venue.

A high calibre of applicants had applied for the position via an international recruitment agency.

"Jo really stood out for her leadership, management and strategic thinking skills," he said.

"We are looking forward to seeing the results of these in due course."

Mrs Hutton believed Southland was fortunate to have such a versatile world-class facility.

"It’s fantastic how it can host top-level sporting events, shows and community festivals as well as being a hub for many recreational activities that promote wellbeing across our community."

Mr Rankin said the stadium’s operations manager Ryan Sycamore had stepped in as interim general manager until the position had been filled.

‘‘His excellent leadership has allowed us the time to be thorough and we are truly grateful to him and the team for that.’’

Mrs Hutton said she planned to initially invest time in getting to know the team, learning about the inner workings of the business

and meet key stakeholders and funders.

"I already have plans in mind to take the stadium into the future.

‘‘But to lead a business and a team well, you have to understand it,’’ Mrs Hutton said.

"I already feel that there is a vibrant team culture at the stadium, so I will be working to enhance that by ensuring that our people feel valued and supported, right from day one."

Mrs Hutton will officially start in the new position on January 8.