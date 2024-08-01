Mayoral view: A good time in the South

Invercargill Central Ltd won several awards at the 2024 New Zealand Commercial Projects Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

While the temperature is dropping, other things are heating up.

Our recent national award for Invercargill Central Ltd (the mall) finishes off that part of the inner city but there is still work to be done over the next 15 months, leading up to the 2025 local body elections.

Obviously the museum rebuild will begin soon (project 1225) and that will be a major step towards its completion and opening in 2026.

I’ve seen the experience presentation recently, and if we keep on track, our city will have a museum of national significance that many from outside the region will want to visit. The experience is what you will see inside the building. It will be a digital feast that tells the story of Southland.

While funding sources are under pressure due to the cost of living impacts, I am absolutely committed to this project and will ensure council’s commitment does not push projected rates up over future years. As a council, we have other funding options we can activate and we, as a group, will deliver an outstanding new facility.

We have other projects on the go.

The redesign of Wachner Pl to accommodate transport through to the new hotel is under way. Geoff Thompson and his team are leading this joint venture project and I expect the finished project will enhance the beauty of our city.

I am also a strong supporter of developing Destination Bluff, which needs to be an enhanced tourism focus for the city.

The recently proposed Te Taurapa o te Waka project on Bluff Hill will be a strong drawcard to Bluff, alongside the mountainbike trails network on the hill and the aquaculture development at the old Ocean Beach freezing works site.

While some of these projects may not be budgeted for in our recently developed long-term plan (our 10-year plan), that should not block our visions if the council can find other sources of revenue without increasing rates.

Councillors are already working hard to identify those potential revenue sources.

On a pleasing note, it was great to see another group of new citizens recently, people from the usual countries (South Africa, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India and the Pacific Island countries) but also some from further away (Uzbekistan, Columbia, southern United States). It is also great to see the work of the Southland Multicultural Council, which enhances the welcoming to immigrants.

On a sadder note was the group that did a whole lot of damage to Queens Park smashing windows, breaking glass tables and damaging the cactus garden glass covers.

Well done to the police who have caught one of the offenders. The sad part is he is 17 and will probably be dealt with under the youth justice system, which remains confidential.

As with ram-raids and other offending, we need a much more accountable regime for this type of offending.

My heart goes out to the parks staff who have to see their excellent work undone.

— Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark.