Netball legend honoured for Aus v NZ match

The ILT Stadium Southland will have a new name — but just for a day.

The facility in Invercargill — which is the home of netball in the Deep South — will be renamed today in honour of legendary Southland coach Robyn Broughton, who died last month.

The honour comes on the same day as another important event — tonight’s test match between the Silver Ferns and the world champion Australian Diamonds.

Former Silver Ferns and Southern Sting/Steel players Donna Wilkins and Wendy Frew, who were coached by Broughton, said it was pretty special to have the stadium renamed after "the legend".

"It is a massive tribute to her and the success she’s given to netball in Southland," Frew said.

Wilkins agreed and said the homage would be a huge honour for her family.

Former Silver Ferns and Sting/Steel netball players Donna Wilkins (left) and Wendy Frew with trophies they won alongside their beloved former coach Robyn Broughton, who died last month. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

However, she confessed her former coach might have felt a bit torn as she was a down-to-earth kind of woman.

"She would probably hate it.

"Robbie was not big on a fuss but I think it’s nice to be able to honour her memory and what she’s done in Southland."

Both players were excited with the match and hoped the new name would bring luck to the New Zealanders.

"I just hope it’s a really good one. It is pretty hard to come to Invercargill, into the stadium — and with a rename the Robin Broughton stadium — I think it’s going to be a bit of a fortress for the Australian Diamonds to come in and play against our Silver Ferns," Wilkins said.

"We’re really looking forward to a really tight tussle."

The third test of the Constellation Cup series starts at 7.30pm today.