Olympic skier to realise two dreams

Skier Grant McKenzie shows some of the pieces in an art fundraiser which will help him to get to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy in March. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO When Grant McKenzie was a shy and quiet schoolboy, he could often be found in the library reading about Italy's history.

Now the Otautau alpine skier will be able to accomplish two of his dreams at once, he will again be representing his country at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in March, in Torino, Italy.

"I feel a huge sense of accomplishment and pride to represent not only Southland but New Zealand _ it is a dream to be selected the second time around.

"Especially because it is in a place I've been really looking forward to going, to experience the culture and the history."

McKenzie has Asperger's syndrome and has been involved in Special Olympics for 22 years.

During this time, he has competed in ten-pin bowling, athletics, power lifting and rowing, but a major injury to his arm made him take up skiing because it "was probably a softer falling".

He fell in love with the sport in 2018 and, last year, won gold and silver medals at the National Winter Games at Cardrona.

"There's a lot of enjoyment and the freedom, just the peace, the quiet, the tranquillity and the scenery," he said.

However, one of the best things the sport brought him was friendship.

His mother, Anne McKenzie, said when he was a student at James Hargest College, he was very shy and quiet.

"He didn't interact with others. He was often inside, a recluse, a bit of a hermit.

"He hid in the library because he then didn't have to interact and he read books about Italy, so now he's taken up a sport that's getting him to Italy. That is pretty awesome."

McKenzie agreed.

"I really felt passion and love for the sport, the camaraderie and the environment around, with the coaches and the athletes.

"It's really good for me. It's one big family with the inclusion and acceptance."

Special Olympics Southland will be holding a special art exhibition from this week to help raise funds for McKenzie to be able to join the nine-strong squad of Kiwi athletes attending the event.

Artists from across the country have been invited to create original artworks on 250mm square boards.

Special Olympics Southland board chairwoman Miriam McKenzie said the artworks would be priced to ensure accessibility and affordability.

"The twist is that until the moment of purchase, the artist will be anonymous. This not only makes buying art all the more exciting, but also symbolises the unveiling of talents and potential, mirroring the mission of Special Olympics Southland in showcasing abilities over disabilities.

"By participating in this exhibition, artists not only contribute their creativity but to also join a movement that celebrates diversity, breaks down barriers, and champions the transformative power of sports.

"The fundraiser promises to be a vibrant celebration of art, community spirit, and unwavering support for athletes striving to achieve their dreams on the global stage."

The exhibition will be open to the public from tomorrow until Saturday, February 8, from 10am-5pm at Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill.