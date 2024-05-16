Parking made easy at airport

Kris Benipayo (left) and Julie Jack with new ticketless car parking machines at Invercargill Airport this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill Airport has introduced a ticketless carparking system designed to make parking a quick, simple and more efficient process.

The new system worked on the most up-to-date number plate recognition technology, meaning it recognised vehicle number plates as drivers approach the barriers.

Barrier arms would raise automatically to let drivers in, and when it was time to leave drivers could pay via QR code — found in multiple locations inside the terminal and around the carpark — and then drive to the exit.

The system would recognise parking was paid and the barrier arm would rise automatically.

Drivers could also pay by eftpos or with a credit card on the exit lane machines.

The fully ticketless system is part of the airport’s ongoing sustainability drive, meaning it would no longer print about 112,000 tickets per year.

The free parking period had also increased from 20 minutes to 30 minutes, making for a stress-free journey for those dropping off or waiting to pick up travellers.

Invercargill Airport chief executive Stuart Harris said the new system, operating in two entry lanes and three exit lanes, would offer a significantly better experience for visitors and travellers.

"Ticketless parking is an essential element of our ongoing operational improvement programme," Mr Harris said.

"Lost or wet tickets will be a thing of the past, and as a result we’re delighted to announce that there will be no more lost ticket fees.

"If paying by QR code, the only thing carpark users need to remember is their number plate to pay, and the rest is easy.

"Drivers will no longer have to lower their window and extend an arm in the pouring rain to collect or insert a ticket which can be damaged in the process. It’s a win-win."

Number plate recognition systems were becoming commonplace throughout New Zealand.

Invercargill residents might be familiar with Invercargill Central’s similar parking system, although the airport did not have separate pay stations.

The new system was going progressively "live" but was expected to be fully live today.

Highly visible staff will be on hand in the coming weeks in the carpark and the terminal to help anyone who is unsure about the new system.

If one is not available or easily visible, there is a call button on the exit machines.