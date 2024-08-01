Party in the Park to mark 80th birthday

SBS Bank Southland Stags supporters who attend the game against Taranaki next month will have a treat.

Fireworks, live music and a rugby game. SBS Bank Southland Stags supporters who attend the game against Taranaki next month will be in for a treat.

The rugby team has partnered with the ILT to celebrate the trust’s 80th anniversary with a big party at Invercargill’s Rugby Park.

On August 24, fans will be able to watch their team play Taranaki then enjoy a fireworks display and a show from local musician Sam Cullen, who will perform at halftime and after the final whistle.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay was pleased to be able to celebrate the milestone with the Southland crowd.

"Rugby Park hasn’t been the site of a large fireworks display for many years and we’re pleased to be bringing this event to the city for our 80th.

"It’s fantastic to team up with our community partners, the Southland Stags, and we acknowledge the work that they’ve done in the lead-up to this special occasion."

ILT chairman Paddy O’Brien agreed.

"Birthdays are the best excuse for a party, and what better way to celebrate than with a spectacular fireworks display and live music at Rugby Park. We look forward to seeing families and fans come together for a night of celebration."

Rugby Southland commercial and marketing manager Jack King believed the fans could expect a great spectacle.

"We’ve been working for months to make this event a reality, and it’s wonderful to see it all coming together.

"Thanks to ILT, who are large supporters of sport in Southland and have been instrumental in rugby’s stronghold in the region, this will be a night to remember for our fans and the community."

As the fireworks display is an add-on to the Stags game, refunds will not be offered in the case of a postponement of the display.

In case of inclement weather, the fireworks display will be postponed to Friday, September 13, coinciding with the Stags’ game against Canterbury, also kicking off at 7.05pm.

Tickets are available at ticketek.co.nz.