You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Name: Archibald (Archie)
Age: 10 months
Breed: Miniature schnauzer
Pet likes: Playtime, squeaking his duck toy, meeting new dogs, people with bald heads, barking at nothing, attention.
Pet dislikes: Strangers, toothpaste, being alone, not playing, swimming.
Favourite food: Flowers, carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, all treats.
Each Pet of the Week receives a $20 PetSmart.nz voucher. Thank you PetSmart.nz. To enter, email a photo of your pet and its name, age, breed, likes, dislikes and favourite food to editorial@southlandexpress.co.nz