Project brings past to present

Aurora College student Natalya Lyer interviews Invercargill resident Geoff Piercy as part of Grace Street Project. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Old and new generations came together last week to reflect and celebrate the history of south Invercargill.

Aurora College students interviewed elderly residents as part of the Grace Street Project, which was focused on providing new opportunities in south Invercargill.

However, chairwoman Janette Malcom said to be able to do that, it was also important to understand the importance of the history of the area.

"It’s hoped that preserving these stories will foster intergenerational connection, enhance learning opportunities for children and young people and help with imagining the future for the community.

"The aim of the project is to gather the unique stories of south Invercargill from pre-human times through to current day."

Former Southland Museum and Art Gallery curator David Dudfield is overseeing the project which will be delivered in two stages — gathering information through a range of methods including background research, literature reviews, connecting with individuals and groups to then deliver this information with exhibitions and experiences at the new space.

Mr Dudfield said he was excited about the project.

He believed south Invercargill boasted a rich history but felt it was under-represented.

This project would complement the South Alive outdoor heritage trail already under way, he said.

"We are empowering the local community to take charge of their heritage," he said.

"The two projects together increase the spotlight on south Invercargill in a really positive way and allow us to tell a bigger story."

Aurora College students were asked to be involved with the research phase as a way to encourage input from the elderly residents, as well as the youth in south Invercargill. Students had developed interview questions for Peacehaven residents that used to live in south Invercargill.

Aurora College principal Craig Taylor said it was a wonderful opportunity for the students to engage with the community.

"I’m thrilled that our students can be a part of this initiative. We know that connection between the different generations in our community is important but opportunities like this are rare."

The project is being supported through funding from the Invercargill City Council Wellbeing Fund and the Southland Regional Heritage Fund.

It is expected that stage one will be completed at the end of August.