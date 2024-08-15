Record entries for Chamber Export Gala awards

The Southland Business Chamber is thrilled with the record numbers of entries for this year’s Export Gala awards.

The finalists for the September 20 event were announced last week.

Chamber event manager Leanne Humphrey was excited about the diversity and calibre of this year’s submissions.

"Record numbers were received, from big businesses to some innovative start-ups — it was great to see such high-quality entries coming in this year.

"The judging panel were tasked with making some difficult decisions."

The finalists for the NZAS Innovation in Export Award category are Alliance Group, Auld Farm Distillery, Backlanz and Resolution App; for the export Southland Grant, Back Country, Bluff Distillery, Davaar & Co and Resolution Farming App; and for the DHL Southland Export Mentorship, Auld Farm Distillery, Fiordland Historic Cruises, Garston Hops, George Munro — Hokonui and Good Guise.

Ms Humphrey said comedian Ben Hurley would serve as the MC for the night and Cookie Time’s general manager Lincoln Booth would be the keynote speaker, sharing insights into the phenomenal success of his brand and offering valuable lessons on turning simple ideas into global sensations.

The Graham Dick Memorial Trophy recognising service to the Southland export industry would also be presented, she said.

"It is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Southland’s export excellence."

Tickets are available from the Southland Business Chamber website.