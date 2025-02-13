Riverton set for food, fun and all that jazz

Opening Act — Mud Cake — Morgan Bickley, with his sons Liam, 12, and Harlan, 11, from Riverton, will be crooning crowd at Riverton’s Jazz and Blues’s Festival by the Sea with the smooth sounds from their guitars, drums and saxophone. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tickets are selling like hotcakes for the Riverton Jazz and Blues Festival by the Sea being held on February 22.

Event committee member Jaimee McCabe said a few tickets were left, but the public had shown a lot of interest in the family event.

"There’s a huge excitement in the air locally."

Members of the Riverton business community had embraced the festival with more than 30 sponsors coming on board in support.

Those people dressed in the "Gatsby in the Park" theme have a chance of winning a prize.

The event was initially postponed while a new toilet block was built at the Taramea Bay site.

The idea for the festival was born out of a trip down memory lane — remembering when the Taramea Bay Sound Shell regularly hosted public summer events.

"It’s bringing the days of the Sound Shell back to Riverton," Ms McCabe said.

"For over 50 years, every summer, everyone would flock to Taramea Bay and there would be a carnival there ... so we want to bring that vibe back to Riverton."

Musicians from Wanaka, Dunedin, Southland, Invercargill and Riverton entertain the crowd.

"We’ve got a really cool little local band called Mud Cake opening."

Morgan Bickley, with his sons Liam and Harlan, will be entertaining the crowd with their guitars, drums and saxophone.

"They are the most talented little boys I’ve ever seen."

Scottish-born Robert Glen and the Meadow Sounds, who are well-known to people in the Wanaka region, will also be performing.

"[Glen] has had the honour of sharing the stage with the likes of the Black Seeds, Jimmy Barnes and Salmonella Dub," Ms McCabe said.

Tokanui local, Lachie Hayes will also feature in the lineup.

Invercargill’s Craig Waddell will be MC-ing the event.

As well as the Whirling Eddies and singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow, the sounds of Ollie McLean, Dunedin’s alternative hop-hop blues-based harmonica player, will also be heard.

While it is a family event, a licensed bar will also be on-site, serving Wet Jacket Wines, Scapegrace Gin and Wanaka’s b.effects’ cider and beer.

A range of food will also be available from the 12 food trucks on-site.

"Now the really cool thing is, when people buy their tickets, they are allowed to bring their own food if they wish because we have that picnic vibe.

"You can bring a chair, and umbrella and your food, you just can’t bring any alcohol because we have a licensed bar on site and strictly — no glass."

Bus tickets, booked in advance, from Invercargill and return could be booked through Go Bus, the Tuatara Cafe will be the morning pickup site.

"It's a $40 return ticket, so they will take you there in the morning from the pick-up from Tuatara Cafe.

"They'll take you to the event and then they'll pick you up when the event finishes at 6pm ... and take you straight back".

If the weather is wet, "bring a raincoat".

The event will only be postponed for high winds.

"We’re praying that this is going to be a hot, sunny day."

- By Toni McDonald