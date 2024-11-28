Saloon Series final on Sunday

Last year’s Saloon Series Champion Trent Amrein will be back to defend his title. PHOTO: VANESSA ADCOCK/ SUPPLIED

There is nothing like the roar and the rumble of a V8 screaming around a dirt oval, and this Sunday Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway will be hosting the best in the business as it runs the final of the Brian FM South Island Saloon Series.

The series started last weekend with rounds held in Blenheim, Christchurch and Greymouth, before Beachlands Speedway holds two nights of action this Friday and Saturday, and Riverside the final on Sunday.

The series features a host of New Zealand's top Saloon talent. In its infancy it was really just South Island drivers who would enter, but as the series has grown to be the pinnacle Saloon series in the country, several big name North Island drivers have entered. This time around we will see five North Island drivers, including former three time New Zealand Champion Chris Cowling, of Tauranga, who is also the National Super Saloon Champion.

Another North Island competitor who will be hard to beat is Trent Amrein, who is the defending series champion. He tasted success at Riverside last season and will look for a repeat dose in 2024.

Local hopes rest on Graham Williamson, who is doing the entire series, and Mark Dobson, who will enter as a wildcard entry for this event.

This meeting will also see the Shuttleworth Motorsport Media Production Teams Trophy contested between the local Riverside Rats, defending champions The Beachlands Young Guns, of Dunedin, and the Central Chargers, of Cromwell.

This will play out as the first round as Dunedin's meeting was rained out and will be rescheduled. The local team will be looking to put up a strong display in front of home fans, as the last couple of seasons they have struggled to challenge the other two teams.

Youth Saloons are also hosting a round of the Pits Media Challenge and will have two grades of cars running with several drivers entered from Dunedin.

Racing gets under way this Sunday at 1pm.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth