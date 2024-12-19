Sing it loud

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Thirty Otatara preschoolers sang and danced their hearts out for Age Concern Southland Christmas lunch diners in Waihōpai on Tuesday.

Invercargill Pipe Band member Sam Lindsay, 13, piped the children into the Age Concern hall to the delight of the 100 festive revellers.

"There's new children coming through, and they just love coming out," Otatara Preschool head teacher Emma Allen said.

"They love the applause they get and they also like to be on show and just giving back to the community."

Age Concern Southland manager Janette Turner was grateful to the piper and the kindy for their performances because a lot of the Aged Concern members would not see their families during "quite a pivotal time of the year".