Southern duck-shooters heading to the mai mai

A duck-shooter sets up duck decoys on a pond. PHOTO: FILE

Duck-shooting is on the agenda and the ducks are there and waiting — well hopefully, that is the way it will play out.

The season is starting on Saturday and all are set to flock to the mai mai.

Southland Fish & Game staff have recently completed their pre-season mallard monitoring flights and reported though there were slightly fewer creatures than last year there should be plenty of ducks around.

As part of Southland Fish & Game’s waterfowl monitoring programme, the organisation did its annual conduct aerial mallard counts on selected wetlands, river transects, and land transects across Southland.

The recent count remained consistent with the long-term average, so hunters could still expect ample opportunity to harvest Southland mallards during the opening weekend and throughout the two-and-a-half-month season.

The recent wet conditions in Southland would provide ideal feeding conditions for mallards, ensuring they were in excellent condition for the table, come opening day, on Saturday.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan said a good breeding season meant there was plenty of promise floating around the hunters.

"New Zealand has plenty of options for game bird hunters — it’s more than just opening weekend. Kiwi hunters can hunt game birds throughout the winter.

"The dry summer had game bird hunters worried, but a good rain would bring smiles to the faces of the approximately 60,000 people who get out in the wild on opening weekend," she said.

"There are plenty of birds around throughout the country after several good breeding seasons, but they have been concentrated where there’s water over summer. With a bit more rain they will spread out to other wetlands and farm dams, providing more hunting opportunities.

"We just need some really bad weather for opening weekend – that’s what makes for great hunting, and that’s what hunters throughout the country will be hoping for.

"Regardless of what conditions we get over opening weekend, we know hunters will have a good time – they love getting out with their dogs and spending time with friends and family. Hunting is also a great way to get kids off devices, out in fresh air and teach important skills, instil a desire to protect the environment and help them learn independence."

She said women were also increasingly getting out and having a go, and in her experience, it was "liberating".

"It’s time to share with your hunting buddies, but it also means you can bring back something delicious and healthy for dinner."