Southland overcome by Taranaki

Southland tried hard and competed throughout but Taranaki had too much firepower and won by 15 — probably deservedly so.

Otago provided the biggest upset for the second week in a row when they got up over a gallant Bay of Plenty (BOP) side late in the game to record their second straight "W". Dare we dream they compete in the playoffs?

The also-rans Canterbury got up over the "Jafa’s" thus the Auckland mob remain winless — what a shame. Manawatu were robbed by big brother Wellington as the biggest upset of the year was on the cards. Wellington woke up late in the piece to dash that pipe dream.

North harbour finally recorded a win over a woeful Waikato side and Northland and Counties got thrashed as per usual by Hawke’s Bay and Tasman respectively.

With still one game to go (Canterbury v Hawke's Bay on Wednesday), Jo from Deep South Glass holds a one point lead over Hunting and Fishing with Reece from RDR Builders one point back in third. Interesting to see only Simon and Grant stayed loyal to the Stags — shame on the rest of you!

It is a very close comp with only 6 points between the top 7. Poor old Grant from Carpets and Drapes cannot take a trick and is 7 points adrift but I keep the faith that he will bounce back with a vengeance.

So what happens this week? Northland hosts the Stags (12-) on Friday night and the Taniwha will remain winless as Southland reverses last year’s result — take it to the bank. North Harbour (13+) will keep Counties winless at Davenport to make it 2 from 2. The Amber and Blacks host Otago and I am thinking the home team Taranaki (12-) will get it done. But do not take my word for it as I have picked Otago to lose the last 2 weeks and how has that gone?

Two of the worst teams in the comp face off in Hamilton and it is too hard to pick a winner. Perhaps Auckland (12-) will finally register a win against Waikato but who would know!

Tasman (12-) host BOP and are growing week by week and should see the Bay boys off. Canterbury are at home to Wellington (12-) and I am thinking the Parliamentarians just sneak it in the village of the damned. Hawke’s Bay (13+) head down to "Palmy" and will be too strong for neighbours Manawatu. In the midweek game next week I am tipping a draw between home side Waikato (at 80 minutes) over Northland because nobody knows how to win at the top of the country.

I am on my way to Africa so more from there next week.

- By Paul Dwyer