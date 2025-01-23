St John sees rise in holiday callouts

Braden Stark Chest pain was the number one reason people dialled 111 for an ambulance during the holiday season.

Hato Hone St John Southland area operations manager Braden Stark said staff attended 916 incidents in the Southland area between December 15, 2024 and January 12, 2025, compared to 870 calls during the same period last year.

Despite the increased numbers, the main incident categories for the callouts had not changed from the previous year.

While chest pains were at the top of the list, falls/back injuries, breathing problems, unconsciousness, sickness, abdominal pain, strokes, traffic incidents, traumatic injuries, convulsions, heart problems, haemorrhage and lacerations also featured in the top causes.

Three separate major vehicle crashes involving multiple patients were also attended by staff.

Mr Stark wanted to acknowledge the staff who volunteered their time to help their communities through the holiday period.

"Once again, they have gone above and beyond."

While Hato Hone St John staff had a busier than usual holiday period, fire and emergency incidents in the Southland region were a little quieter than for the same period in previous years.

Fire calls dropped from 57 to 46, while medical-related calls also dropped from 40 to 37 and vehicle accidents from 23 to 21.

New Zealand Police Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said while the force traditionally saw an increase of family harm events, road crashes and water incidents during the period, the demand was manageable.

"Alcohol is always a driver of crime and police demand, especially during this time of the year with increased numbers of family and social gatherings."

Road deaths were always a tragedy for family, friends and the community, Insp Bowman said.

"It was pleasing to see the number of deaths on Southland roads during 2024 drop by three to just five, and none of these were during the designated Christmas holiday road death period.

Police across the country were conducting record numbers of alcohol breath tests and stepping up enforcement of speed, he said.

"But we also need drivers to do their bit with safe driving behaviour to keep the roads free from fatal and serious injury crashes."

- By Toni McDonald