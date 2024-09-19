Stags put up a fight till the final whistle

Southland replacement Blair Ryall is tackled by Canterbury’s flanker Corey Kellow at the game last week. PHOTO: DARYLL WINTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Southland Stags were beaten 41-29 by Canterbury in their round six National Provincial Championship game at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Friday night.

The visitors outscored the Stags six tries to four, but the locals were in contention to win the game right to the finish.

Canterbury had scored two converted tries within the first five minutes, but the Stags with their rowdy supporters behind them, calmly fought their way back into the contest.

Nearing halftime the scoreboard read 17-17, but with Southland lock Mitch Dunshea in the sin-bin, the slick Cantabrians scored a converted try in the 42nd minute to lead 24-17.

The Southland players and supporters had plenty of reasons to be confident in a victory, but soon after the resumption the visitors scored two more tries to lead 36-17.

Southland fought their way back to trail by just 36-29 with 15 minutes remaining. Unfortunately Canterbury scored the final try to deny the Stags a second bonus point for finishing within seven points.

Wing Viliame Fine scored two of the Stags tries, while fellow wing Michael Manson put his speed to good use when scoring a try himself and setting the fourth try up for replacement halfback Liam Howley.

The Stags had put another quality effort into their attack and defence, but their accuracy needed to be more consistent against the Canterbury team who has now won four of their seven games.

Stags captain Sean Withy and All Black prop Ethan de Groot lead another hard-working forward pack effort, while replacement loose forward Blair Ryall impressed in the second half.

The Stags played Manawatu in Palmerston North last night, after the Southland Express went to print.

The next game for the Stags is in Auckland this Sunday at 2.05pm.

Five Southland junior rugby players have been selected for their respective NZ U18 campaigns. Thomas Jennings (prop) has been selected in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team, while fellow Southland Boys’ High School players Presley McHugh (prop) and Mika Muliaina (first five) have been named in the New Zealand Barbarians U18 team alongside former SBHS Captain Gregor Rutledge (loose forward).

Gore High School’s Hayden Broome (loose forward) has been selected in the New Zealand Maori U18 team.

Southland Junior Representative Rugby Results:

Southland U16 Boys 40-19 Win v Otago Metro U16

Southland Spikers U16 Boys 31-33 Loss v Otago Country

Southland U18 Metro 7-36 Loss v Otago Metro U17

Southland U18 Country 29-5 Win v North Otago

Southland U16 girls 34 -27 Win v Otago Metro Blue

- By John Langford