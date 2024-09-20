Stags squad to face Auckland announced.

Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson announce the side to take on Auckland in game 3 of Roar Week.

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Auckland.

Sunday, September 22nd 2.05pm - Eden Park Auckland.

Notable mentions: Josh Bekhuis will captain the side in his 142nd game for Southland, while Michael Manson is playing his Blazer game (15th) and young Rugby Southland and Highlanders Academy Member Tayne Harvey is set for a potential debut.

Not considered due to injury: Hunter Fahey, Paula Latu, Morgan Mitchell, Faletoi Peni, Shneil Singh, Rory van Vugt, Matt Whaanga, Connor Collins, Woody Kirkwood