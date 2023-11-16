Supercars of dirt set to roar at Riverside

Blenheim’s Shane McIntyre will feature as part of the Debbie the Webster Super Cup, at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway this Sunday. PHOTO: VANESSA ADCOCK

Dirt is set to fly this Sunday at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway as the club hosts the fourth round of the Debbie the Webster Super Cup, the South Island’s premier and longest-serving Super Saloon Series.

The event will attract several drivers from across the South Island, with the possibility of a North Island driver or two making the trip south.

Some of the sport’s biggest names are entered including two-time New Zealand champion Shane McIntyre, of Blenheim, Ian Burson, of Nelson, who is a regular on the podium at national championships, along with Ritchie Taylor, of Christchurch.

Other drivers who have tasted success at Riverside are last year’s series champion Trevor Elliott, of Christchurch, who would dearly love to go back to back, and last season’s runner-up Ray Stewart, of Cromwell. Both drivers expected to feature at the pointy end of the field.

The club will also host the Brett Cooper Modified Sprint Memorial in honour of Mr Cooper, who was a long-standing club member and pioneer of the Midget grade in Invercargill for several seasons.

Red-hot favourite to take out this event will be local driver Jayden Fraser, who was sublime last season, claiming the Southland Championship, The South Island Modified Sprint Series as well as the Brett Cooper Memorial.

Fraser really wants to back this up in front of his home crowd.

The meeting will also double as the Southland Modified Sprint Championship, another trophy with Fraser’s name etched into it, and a title that again he would like to back up from the season earlier.

Racing is on Sunday so will start at the earlier time of 1pm with public gates opening at 11am.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth