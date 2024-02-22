Theatre in the limelight

The public has the opportunity to have a guided tour behind the scenes of Invercargill’s Civic Theatre next month. PHOTO: FILE

The "Edwardian gem" in Invercargill’s crown will reveal some of its secrets next month.

Built in 1906, the Civic Theatre is a Category 1-listed heritage building, renowned for its exceptional quality and historical significance.

During Heritage Month in March, the community is invited to take part in a guided tour of the theatre.

Invercargill City Council venues manager Jason Wade said the Edwardian gem was famed for both its architectural beauty and the role it had played in the city and wider region’s cultural heritage.

"It is such an integral building in Invercargill’s streetscape, and the Civic really is the epicentre of culture within the city.

"However, as is often the case with buildings like this, the majority of the community are largely limited in the way they can explore and interact with the theatre."

The guided tours would give people the chance to explore the theatre’s beauty in an entirely new way, Mr Wade said.

"Some say the Civic Theatre even boasts a resident ghost — so this just might be your chance to get up-close with its secrets."

The newly built Civic Theatre. PHOTO: SEPIA TIMES/UNIVERSAL IMAGES GROUP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The tours, being held on March 2, would give visitors the chance to gain an insight into the intricate workings of events staged at the Civic Theatre, he said.

"The tours will be an in-depth exploration of every nook and cranny of the theatre, from our function spaces through to the dressing rooms and backstage areas ...

"Guests will hear little-known tidbits they otherwise may not be privy to during the tours. While it’s a shame the walls can’t talk, our informative guides have plenty of stories to tell."

The Civic Theatre would also house an interactive Athenaeum display during Heritage Month, Mr Wade said.

Full of the theatre’s historical artefacts, photographs, archival materials and equipment, the display would be a compelling and educational experience, he said.

"The Civic Theatre has played such a vital role in our community’s history, so to be able to be part of Heritage Month is an exciting opportunity. We are really looking forward to sharing more about this beautiful building’s past with the community."

■Civic Theatre Heritage Month Guided Tours, March 2, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm. $15 per person. Spaces are strictly limited, tickets via ticketek.com.

■Civic Theatre Athenaeum Display, from March 1-31, theatre’s opening hours. Free entry.