Postie bikers go 2500km for cancer

Mild Hogs (clockwise from back left) Ian Pringle, Brian Jones, Murray Parsons, Scott Page, Martin Pringle and Julian Smith (front) made it to Bluff from Cape Reinga on the purposely bought Postie Bikes to raise money for Prostate Cancer. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

The male got through when six men raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation finally shifted saddle-sore backsides from their Honda CT110 "Postie bikes" at Bluff’s Stirling Point last Friday.

The six-man team left Cape Reinga on February 16 and despite one puncture, only one major hiccup was experienced.

In the Marlborough region, one of the bikes had to be laid to rest and a hired replacement found.

Four of the six were first-time riders who needed to pass their motorcycle licences before the journey.

For anyone considering taking on a similar challenge, "the secret is in the planning and everybody should do it", rider Julian Smith said.

The "bucket list" adventure was used to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Throughout the journey they encountered people who had been impacted by prostate or testicular cancer and donated to the cause.

Despite completing the challenge, their Give-a-Little page would remain open a little longer as they had hoped to raise $20,000 for the foundation but were still $5000 short of their goal.

The jovial jokers spent 18 months on a weekly basis planning their jaunt, but planning went awry when they discovered their arrival was two days ahead of a celebratory meal of fresh Bluff oysters, as the season opened last Saturday.

"The planning and logistics department have been reprimanded for that oversight," Mr Smith said.

Constant rain down the South Island’s West Coast created a little misery.

They were thrilled how each of the 110cc bikes had performed and impressed with the 50km per litre fuel economy they got — a total fuel cost of about $120 each for the entire 2500km trip.

But a larger team of horses would have been helpful to tow their little seven horse-powered bikes over the gruelling Haast Pass.

While they missed the oysters, they were happy to head to Stirling Point’s Oyster Cove for a cold beer.

By Toni McDonald