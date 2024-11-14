Three harness race meetings to round out November

Three great harness race meetings will end the month of November in the South — a meeting at Winton this weekend followed by two in Invercargill later in the month.

The Winton Harness Racing Club hosts an eight-race card at Central Southland Raceway in Winton on Sunday with the first race due to start at 1.17pm and the last at 5.17pm.

For the children, there will be free mini jeeps, a bouncy castle and free ice creams for the first 100 children on course on the day.

Next week the focus moves to Invercargill with a twilight meeting from about 4.30pm on the evening of Friday, November 22, at Ascot Park Raceway.

The evening is ideal for group functions, with several hospitality spaces still available.

To learn more contact Southern Harness Racing’s promotions officer Lindsay Beer at 021 351-499 or lindsay.beer@xtra.co.nz

On Wednesday, November 27, there is another twilight race meeting at Ascot Park Raceway from 4pm.

Admission is free on each of the race days.