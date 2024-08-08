Tisbury Hall turns 110 in style

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

There was a party in the hall last weekend as the 110th birthday of the Tisbury Hall was celebrated with an open day.

Hall chairman Nat Byers and secretary Danielle Jack were thrilled with the number of people who marked the milestone. Food trucks, market stalls, live entertainment and games were among the attractions hundreds of attendees enjoyed.

Mr Byers said recently the hall sat relatively unused for many years and had reached the point where the community thought it should be sold. However, they felt it deserved one last chance to take its place as the hub of the community, and since then it has been booked for most Saturdays.

"The community needs something that is theirs, that they can have a bit of pride in."

- By Toni McDonald