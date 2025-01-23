Twilight meet promises free family fun at Ascot Park Raceway

There will be free family fun at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill next Thursday, January 30.

The Invercargill Harness Racing Club will provide free entertainment for children at its twilight race meeting.

Racing is due to begin at about 3.30pm and there will be free Mr Whippy ice creams for the first 100 children on course.

There will also be free mini jeep rides and a bouncy castle, so enjoy an afternoon and evening of harness racing action and free children’s entertainment and enjoy the long southern twilight.

By Lindsay Beer