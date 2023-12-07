Unbeaten Appleby have weekend off, after DLS win

In round seven of Southland Club Cricket this Saturday, Waikoikoi have a home game against Marist, while Southland Boys’ High School will host Old Boys.

The unbeaten Appleby team have the bye this week after beating Southland Boys’ High School in a rain-affected match last Saturday using the Duckworth Lewis System.

Appleby were celebrating their club’s 125-year celebrations on their home ground but Boys’ High had the early luck by winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Appleby’s Jamie Clark scored 38 runs in his 290th match for the club, while fellow opener Jacob Downing carried his bat throughout the innings with 74 runs.

Appleby totalled 168 for the loss of three wickets.

Boys’ High openers Duncan Tait and Zach Harrington (20) put on 34 for the first wicket but their team was soon under pressure. Mark Billcliff hit 39 from 32 balls but the schools’ innings was quickly wrapped up for 110.

Appleby’s Reid Murray took four wickets for 23 runs and Jacob Downing continued his successful day taking three wickets for 27 runs.

In the second game Old Boys beat Waikoikoi by 43 runs. Old Boys won the toss and elected to bat first out in the countryside. Opener Sahil Rana scored 31 runs and the middle order of Kieran O’Niel (20), Sam McLachlan (27), Sam Nicholson (23) and Ryan Acland (21) all made a start.

Liam McFaul took four wickets for 39 runs as the Koi dismissed Old Boys for 159 runs.

Jordan Tooby then took the first three wickets for Old Boys. Ryan McFaul scored 37 but when he was the fifth man out with 80 runs on the board, the locals were in trouble and limped through to be 116 all out.

Marist had the bye.

- By John Langford

Te Anau have won all six of their games in division one and will start hot favourites when they head over to the Blue Mountains this Saturday. The Royal Riders will play Wyndale on Appleby’s second field, while Central Western will play Metropolitan in Winton.