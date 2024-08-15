Wanderers pile pressure on Old Boys

Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers kept Queens Park celebrations on hold for another week by beating Southern Steel Windows Old Boys AFC 2-1 last weekend.

A strong start by Gore had the home side two goals to the good after 26 minutes when Ashton Wadsworth scored twice in the space of 5 mins to heap the pressure on Old Boys.

Jason Stevens grabbed a goal back for the visitors just before halftime and a second yellow for Jordan Wards just before halftime reduced Gore to 10 men and threw Old Boys a lifeline.

Despite Old Boys searching for an equaliser, fatigue set in, and Gore was able to see out the game, meaning Park needs to win against Old Boys this weekend to be able to seal the league with two games to spare.

McIntyre Dick Thistle FC beat Kowhai Roofing Waihopai 9-0 in the other league fixture with Jose Rodriguez grabbing a hat-trick for the home side. Thistle has a bye this weekend and Waihopai host Gore.

In the SPL, it was a tough day for Queens Park, going down 4-1 to Wanaka, dropping to seventh in the league. Again, 10 minutes of madness from the home side saw Wanaka score three goals in 6 mins to put the game beyond doubt. An Anton Fitzgerald penalty on the 89th was a mere consolation as Park desperately search for their mojo going into the final three games of the season against Roslyn, Mosgiel and Northern.

The Park women went down 3-2 to Green Island in its SPL tie, but still retain top spot thanks to Dunedin City Royals falling to a 3-0 loss to University. Park head to Roslyn at the weekend hoping to get back to winning ways.

- By Chris Montgomery

In the under 15s development league, Old Boys beat Queens Park 2-1 to go top of the league, but nearest challengers Dunedin City Royals have two games in hand. Old Boys welcome Wanaka at the weekend and Park heads to Dunedin to face Royals.

The Charity Cup kicked off on Tuesday night as Queens Park AFC took on Thistle FC. Zac Owen Gear proved the difference for Park, setting up two goals in a standout performance that saw Park come from 2-1 down late in the game to secure the win 3-2. Thistle's Jose Rodriguez, arguably one of the best players in the league, blotted his copy book, seeing red once again.