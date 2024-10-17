Withy collects top accolade

Sean Withy. Photo: supplied

Captain Sean Withy was named the player of the year at the Southland Stags’ award night.

The Southland team held their awards last week to acknowledge and celebrate the talents of the season.

Hailed by many as one of the best our region has seen, Sean Withy returned to Southland when he signed a three-year deal with the Stags.

His efforts and passion were awarded last week when he was named the 2024 Stags Player of the Year.

No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa was named Rugby Southland Supporters Club Player of the Year, forward of the year and players’ player, while Faletoi Peni was awarded the Supporters Club’s Most Promising Player of the Year.

The 2024 Southland Stags’ award winners: Player of the Year: Sean Withy, Rugby Southland Supporters Club Player of the Year: Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Rugby Southland Supporters Club Most Promising Player: Faletoi Peni, Players’ Player: Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Back of the Year: Isaac Te Tamaki, Forward of the Year: Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Rookie of the Year: Faletoi Peni, NZRPA & Speight’s Personal Development Award: Lachie Albert and McKnight & Brown Best Dressed Stag: Connor Collins.