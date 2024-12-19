Youngsters urged to get stuck into summer reading

ILT Board Member Sean Bellew and Invercargill City Libraries and Archives programmer — cultural wellbeing Grace Roscoe-Squires celebrate the launch of the Summer Reading ‘Bookopoly’ Challenge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Invercargill children are being encouraged to read over the summer holidays.

Invercargill City Libraries and Archives has launched a Summer Reading `Bookopoly' Challenge, running over the holiday break with support from the ILT.

Tamariki aged 0-11 and rangatahi aged 12-18 are encouraged to take part in the programme designed to inspire a love of reading and keep young minds active over the summer break.

Library Community Engagement and programme lead Saniya Thompson highlighted the importance of the programme for young learners.

"Staying consistent with reading during the school break is so important for children, it helps them maintain their skills and develop a lifelong love of learning."

"The Summer Reading `Bookopoly' Challenge is not only a fun way to encourage this but also a great opportunity for families to discover everything the library has to offer, from books to activities and resources," she said.

The challenge encourages children to spend 20 days reading or completing literary-themed activities.

Each day spent reading or engaging in the suggested activities brings participants closer to completing the challenge and earning a free book as a reward.

There are also opportunities to enter prize draws and win exciting prizes throughout the summer.

The ILT had come on board as a sponsor of the programme, with their funding covering the cost of the free books awarded to challenge participants.

ILT President Paddy O'Brien said they were excited to support the initiative.

"We're passionate about supporting our city's young people, and this programme is a fantastic way to do that. It helps families access resources that keep tamariki and rangatahi engaged over summer, giving them a head start for the school year," he said.

The challenge runs until January 31. - APL