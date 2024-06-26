69th running of Gore harrier race

Taking on the course at the Gore Handicap Cross Country was 17-year-old runner Kimberley Iversen. PHOTOS:SUPPLIED

It was a cool but sunny afternoon for Southland runners at this year’s Gore Handicap Cross Country, race manager Graham Hall said.

The 69th running of the cross-country was held at Hamilton Park on Saturday.

The event, which was originally held at the Gore Racecourse, is now the longest running harrier event in Southland.

Mr Hall said the weather did not affect the course.

"Even with the recent rain, Hamilton Park was in good condition for cross-country running."

With a few obstacles to deal with, those running made the event a success, he said.

Making a leap over a hay bale during the Gore Handicap Cross Country was runner Jason Russel.

"Despite the hay bale jumps and the odd dog running around, good race times were achieved over the various distances."

Runners competed over three distances.

Junior races competed in a 2 km lap.

Seniors competed in a 5.4 km lap.

All other ages competed in a 4 km lap.

"With the event being a handicap run, runners must be aware of who is in front of them and also who is behind, and the layout of the course enables them to keep an eye on the opposition.

"Accurate handicapping from Pat Houlihan and Nikita Gerritsen saw some extremely close finishing times over all distances."