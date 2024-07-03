Albion snaffle late win as club marks anniversary

Albion wing Hayden Graves eludes one Edendale player in a burst up the sideline during his team’s Rugby Southland division 1 game on Saturday in Gore. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Due to the Matariki holiday, two of the premier grade club rugby games were played on Thursday night.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Marist 45-5 under the lights at Miller St.

Marist coach Derek Manson said his team did not fire a shot in the first half.

"We were a bit flat and they put four tries on us."

The Barbarians squad came through the match unscathed and appear to be well primed to beat Pirates Old Boys in the semifinals at Oreti Park at noon on Saturday.

Top qualifiers Star will play Woodlands at the same time on Les George Oval.

Albion provided the highlight in the division 1 competition on Saturday when they beat Edendale 22-19 during Albion’s 125th anniversary weekend celebrations.

Albion secured the deserved victory in the 78th minute.

Edendale’s best player was prop Luke Muir, while outside back Bevan Weallens put in a good effort in his 150th game for the Magpies. Weallens has been a part of three title-winning Edendale sides since joining the team in 2012.

• Wyndham enjoyed a 31-14 win against Pioneer in Gore. Wyndham were dominant from the start and got out to a 28-0 lead at one stage.

Blindside Jaden Walsh was man of the match and left winger Max Bryson scored three of Wyndham’s four tries. First five-eighth Michael Robinson landed all the conversions and added a penalty.

No 8 Matt McRae played his 150th game for Wyndham.

• Tokanui earned their first win of the season on Friday afternoon up in Te Anau, winning 35-18.

The last of the division 1 round-robin games are on this week. Edendale will host Wyndham on Friday at 7pm, while Tokanui and Albion will play their final games of the season at 1.15pm on Saturday.

The Vikings and Te Anau will play at 1.30pm in Riversdale, while Pioneer has the bye and are looking forward to a semifinal the following weekend.

• The division 2 quarterfinals were played last Saturday afternoon. Top qualifiers Riverton beat Bush Pirates 26-5, while Waikiwi won 40-14 on their home ground against Mataura. Midlands put an end to the Otautau Ohai Nightcaps season with a 22-0 win in Winton, while Mossburn pulled off a 20-12 upset win against Wakatipu B in Queenstown.

Riverton will play Mossburn and Waikiwi will host Midlands in the division 2 semifinals on July 13.

• The Albion women’s team will host Blues in one semifinal at 12.30pm on Saturday and Star will play Wakatipu in the other at Oreti Park. The Albion women are in good form after beating Wakatipu 39-31 last weekend.

• Albion’s Senior C social team also got a win on Saturday, 12-10 over Mataura.

By John Langford