Algae, rubbish prompt trout statue clean, repair

Gore’s brown trout statue will have clean running water very soon, as the council has worked to maintain and fix the fountain.

This follows complaints reported last week over algae and rubbish build-up in the statue.

Gore District Council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said in a statement the work was being done.

"Three Waters staff drained and cleaned the fountain last week, and the pump is being repaired this week.

"Once repaired, this pump will be run monthly."

However Mr McRobie stated it was also important for people to avoid littering.

"It's always disappointing to see litter and rubbish around town, especially when it ends up in the fountain or the river.

"While our staff do an amazing job at keeping the town looking neat and tidy, it’s a shame when a few people ruin it for everyone."

Mr McRobie said anyone looking to report excess rubbish can do so 24/7 via the Antenno app.

