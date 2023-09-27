Anniversary celebrated

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Enliven SupportLink 60 plus Coffee Club members enjoy lunch at the Mataura RSA last week to celebrate the club’s 12th anniversary.

The group was started in 2011 by SupportLink co-ordinator Patricia Officer-Young. The group meets for coffee on the third Wednesday of each month, with a group lunch held three times a year. Mrs Officer-Young said people kept coming back to the group because it was an informal social occasion and they enjoyed their monthly catchup.

Between 25 and 35 people usually attend.