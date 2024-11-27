A&P show marks its 111th year in Tapanui

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Attendees were delighted with a large variety of stalls, activities and awards to entertain and celebrate rural life in West Otago.
There were petting zoos, paintball, cotton candy, and refreshments for adults and children alike.
On the fairground, awards were given to farmers and special livestock, celebrating their success in breeding and raising animals.
"It’s been awesome, a great day, the weather leading up [to it] has been iffy but today — I think there’s plenty of people today.
"Very happy with the local turnout," he said.
An estimated 1800 people came through the gate, and the response was terrific, Mr Weller said.
"It’s been awesome, few new things today.
"We changed things slightly, but we like filling up the trades, market stalls, plenty of variety,
hopefully a bit of everything for everyone.
"We’re showcasing the whole area we live in, bringing the town and country together.
"It’s all about welcoming everyone to what West Otago has for the day," he said.
An award was also given to life members of West Otago A&P by the Royal Agricultural Society.
"It represents a lot of fellowship and friendship, for the past 111 years."
Mr Robertson, who has been a part of the society since 1964, said the organisation was still going strong.
"There’s a lot of committee members, and life members, we do a bit of work, here and there," Mr Robertson said.