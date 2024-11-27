A&P show marks its 111th year in Tapanui

Enjoying cotton candy at the show are (from left) Bella Young, 10, Sterling Boden, 5, Will Lapthorne, 8, and Millie Boden, 7. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The West Otago A&P Show has kicked off for another year, marking 111 years of the show in Tapanui.

Attendees were delighted with a large variety of stalls, activities and awards to entertain and celebrate rural life in West Otago.

There were petting zoos, paintball, cotton candy, and refreshments for adults and children alike.

On the fairground, awards were given to farmers and special livestock, celebrating their success in breeding and raising animals.

Annalise, 5, has a go on the merry-go-round while her family watches. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

West Otago A&P Society President Bruce Weller said he was extremely happy with how the event went.

"It’s been awesome, a great day, the weather leading up [to it] has been iffy but today — I think there’s plenty of people today.

"Very happy with the local turnout," he said.

An estimated 1800 people came through the gate, and the response was terrific, Mr Weller said.

Attendees enjoyed a great day out and about as the West Otago A&P Show enjoyed its 111th anniversary on Saturday. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"I’m happy with the numbers I’ve seen walking around.

"It’s been awesome, few new things today.

"We changed things slightly, but we like filling up the trades, market stalls, plenty of variety,

hopefully a bit of everything for everyone.

Hedgehope’s Rosemary Rauber, 11, and Jai Ponga, 9, with Jersey heifer calves Speedy (left) and Jai. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Mr Weller said it was an important day for the area, to bring eyes to a major industry.

"We’re showcasing the whole area we live in, bringing the town and country together.

"It’s all about welcoming everyone to what West Otago has for the day," he said.

An award was also given to life members of West Otago A&P by the Royal Agricultural Society.

West Otago A&P Society Life members Murray Robertson and Ruth Stiven show the Royal Agricultural Society medal awarded to all West Otago A&P life members. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

West Otago A&P Society life member Murray Robertson said it was a great day for all the life members, past and present.

"It represents a lot of fellowship and friendship, for the past 111 years."

Mr Robertson, who has been a part of the society since 1964, said the organisation was still going strong.

"There’s a lot of committee members, and life members, we do a bit of work, here and there," Mr Robertson said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz