Athletes take championship podium places

A couple of Gore athletes did themselves proud at the national schools athletics championships in Timaru over the weekend.

Max McGregor, of Maruawai College, secured silver in the junior boys 800m in a personal-best time of 1min 56.41sec.

Millie McFadzien, of St Peter’s College, picked up double bronze.

In the senior girls 2000m steeplechase she recorded a personal best of 7min 16.93sec and in the 4000m road race she ran a time of 13min 49.20sec.

In the road race she was only six seconds behind the winner who was Eva Sutherland, of Wellington Girls.

The steeplechase was a tough battle and Millie finished about 20 seconds behind the winner.

She is only in year 11 at the college so still has a couple of years left competing at the event.

Max finished second behind Tauranga Boys’ student Sam Ruthe, who set a record with a time of 1min 51.23sec.