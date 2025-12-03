Auction set to help

Adam Newton Homes owner Adam Newton is building a house to auction to raise funds for the Southland Rural Support Trust. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

A high-specification home is being built in Mataura to fundraise for the Southland Rural Support Trust.

Adam Newton Homes owner Adam Newton, of Mataura, is delivering the project.

He selected the trust as the recipient because they help local people navigate challenging times which rural living could bring.

Most of his clients either lived or worked in rural communities.

"It is pretty cool to be able to give back to the rural community."

He thanked the scores of suppliers and subcontractors for allowing the house to be built below cost.

"A lot of people have got behind it, which is quite cool."

The house would be auctioned at Southern Field Days in Waimumu at 11am on February 12 next year.

Every dollar raised from the sale of the four bedroom and two bathroom home would count.

"That could be a cup of coffee, a scone and a yarn for a farmer who’s having a bit of a tough time and it could make all the difference."

Other key features of the more than 145sqm transportable home includes a walk-in pantry, a covered outdoor area and tiled showers

The house had been designed to handle a range of New Zealand conditions.

The finishing touches would be put on the home next month and open homes would begin in Mataura before being moved to Waimumu.

He had been mulling the idea of the fundraiser since he had a show home on display at Southern Field Days in 2024.

Up to 6000 people visited the show home at the field day.

"It blew us away a little bit. We were a bit naive about how many people we thought we’d get through."

The Southern Field Days site had generated work for his company.

He expected to attract more new business by exhibiting at Southern Field Days next year.

"There is a lot of optimism in the rural sector at the moment so I’d say it will be a very profitable field day for a lot of exhibitors."

Business had been busy for the past 18 months, he said.

"We are bucking the trend."

