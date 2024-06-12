Avoid winter shocks

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES FILES

Winter is a hazardous time of year for driving.

If you lose control of your vehicle and hit a power pole, call 111 and stay in the vehicle until help arrives.

Electricity travels through the ground and your rubber tyres will help you avoid getting an electric shock.

If your vehicle is on fire, jump away from the vehicle so that you do not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Shuffle [very small steps] until you are at least 10m away.

Voltage decreases as distance from the wire touching the ground increases, so it is important to keep your feet close together so they are on ground with the same voltage.